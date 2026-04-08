Kayfus is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

After starting in right field in Tuesday's 2-1 win while southpaw Noah Cameron took the hill for Kansas City, the left-handed-hitting Kayfus will retreat to the bench for the series finale while the Royals send another lefty (Cole Ragans) to the bump. Chase DeLauter will step in for Kayfus in right field and will bat fifth.