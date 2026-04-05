Kayfus started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a double in a 1-0 loss to the Cubs in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He came off the bench in the nightcap and went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two RBI and an additional run scored.

Kayfus recorded his first hit of the season and the Guardians' lone knock in the opening game. In the nightcap, he singled and drove in a run as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, stayed in the game to play right field and tied the game in the eighth inning with a home run. The offensive production could lead to more opportunities for Kayfus, who entered Sunday having been held out of the starting lineup in the previous four games.