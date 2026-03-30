The Guardians optioned Holderman to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Holderman made the Guardians' Opening Day roster but struggled across his first two outings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out three across three innings. He'll move down to Triple-A to work on his control but would be a top candidate to return to the majors if Cleveland needs an additional right-hander out of the bullpen. In corresponding moves, Doug Nikhazy was designated for assignment and Kolby Allard had his contract selected by the Guardians from Triple-A Columbus.