Schneemann is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

The Tigers have a lefty opening pitcher on the mound in Tyler Holton, so the Guardians will go with the rigth-handed-hitting Brayan Rocchio at shortstop. It's possible Schneemann will enter the contest off the bench once Detroit turns to right-hander Kenta Maeda, who is a candidate to work in bulk relief.

