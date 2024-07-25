Schneemann is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
The Tigers have a lefty opening pitcher on the mound in Tyler Holton, so the Guardians will go with the rigth-handed-hitting Brayan Rocchio at shortstop. It's possible Schneemann will enter the contest off the bench once Detroit turns to right-hander Kenta Maeda, who is a candidate to work in bulk relief.
