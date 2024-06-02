The Guardians recalled Schneemann from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. He'll start at second base and bat eighth Sunday in his MLB debut against the Nationals.

Though the 27-year-old Schneemann will take on a starting role in his first game with the Guardians, he's projected to fill a utility role for Cleveland after he saw action at second base, third base, shortstop, left field, center field, right field and designated hitter during his time at Columbus this season while slashing .294/.428/.556 with 10 home runs and four stolen bases across 223 plate appearances. The Guardians optioned outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez to Triple-A in a corresponding move.