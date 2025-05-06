Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schneemann isn't in the lineup for the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Schneemann went 0-for-2 with a walk and scored a run during a 10-9 loss in Game 1 and will grab a seat on the bench to finish the day. Gabriel Arias will move to fill the opening at the keystone, opening up shortstop for Brayan Rocchio.

More News