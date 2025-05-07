Schneemann entered Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader as a pinch hitter and went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 9-1 win over the Nationals.

Schneemann pinch hit for third baseman Will Wilson and stayed in the game at second base. The home run was the third in the last four games and fifth overall for Schneemann, who has raked since mid-April. After opening the season with one hit in his first 19 at-bats, he's followed up by slashing .383/.442/.745 with nine extra-base hits, 10 RBI, five walks and 10 runs scored over 53 plate appearances. The 28-year-old has moved around the diamond, mostly playing second base but also getting time at third base, left field and center field.