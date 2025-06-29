Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Idle versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
With southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the bump for the Cardinals, Schneemann will join fellow left-handed hitters Bo Naylor, Kyle Manzardo and Nolan Jones on the bench as the Guardians stock their lineup with eight right-handed batters or switch hitters. Angel Martinez will replace Schneemann as the Guardians' starting second baseman and will bat sixth.
More News
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Covers third base•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Paves way for win with home run•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Logs steal in loss•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: First start in five games•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Losing out on starts vs. lefties•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Taking seat Sunday•