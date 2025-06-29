Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

With southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the bump for the Cardinals, Schneemann will join fellow left-handed hitters Bo Naylor, Kyle Manzardo and Nolan Jones on the bench as the Guardians stock their lineup with eight right-handed batters or switch hitters. Angel Martinez will replace Schneemann as the Guardians' starting second baseman and will bat sixth.