Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Likely candidate at third base

Schneemann is the most likely candidate to fill in at third base after Jose Ramirez suffered a fractured left hamate bone Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Schneemann already entered the game for injured outfielder Chase DeLauter (ribs) but was moved to the hot corner to cover for Ramirez. He's the most likely candidate currently rostered to fill in, having made 43 career starts and 63 appearances at third base. David Fry is another on the current roster, but he's made just seven career appearances spanning 18 innings. If Guardians manager Stephen Vogt wants to leave Schneemann in a versatile role -- which the manager values -- the team could bring Gabriel Arias (hamstring) off the 60-day IL to play third.