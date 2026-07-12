Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Sitting against righty again

Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The left-handed-hitting Schneemann will hit the bench for a second straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Tyler Phillips). The Guardians have openings in the everyday lineup at third base and in the outfield while Jose Ramirez (hand) and Angel Martinez (foot) are on the shelf, but Schneemann may have to settle for a part-time role while he's slashed just .161/.198/.253 with a 29.7 percent strikeout rate since the start of June. Gabriel Arias appears to have gained traction at third base, and over the last two games, Petey Halpin has drawn starts over Schneemann for the final spot in the outfield alongside Steven Kwan and Kahlil Watson.