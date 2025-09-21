Schneemann went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Minnesota. He went 0-for-5 with a run scored in the nightcap.

Schneemann clubbed his 12th home run of the season in the fifth inning of the matinee, his first since Aug. 31. He continues to slot in wherever the Guardians need him and has appeared in 16 of Cleveland's 20 games in September, but he hasn't been fantasy friendly. Schneemann is slashing .149/.200/.255 with one homer, five RBI and six runs scored this month.