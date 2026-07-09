Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Regaining playing time

Schneemann will start in center field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Twins.

Schneemann started just twice in a seven-game stretch from June 27 through last Friday, but the Guardians may be preparing to give him another look as a near-everyday player. He's been included in the lineup in four of the Guardians' last five games, making two starts at third base, one at shortstop and now one in center. The outfield could represent Schneemann's clearest path to playing time in the short term after the Guardians optioned rookie Cooper Ingle to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.