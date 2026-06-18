Guardians' Erik Sabrowski: Begins rehab assignment

Sabrowski (elbow) allowed two unearned runs and one walk while striking out two over a hitless two-thirds of an inning for Double-A Akron on Wednesday.

Sabrowski kicked off a rehab assignment with the RubberDucks, his first game action since landing on the 15-day injured list May 26 with inflammation in his left elbow. Before the game, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt told Zach Sweet of MLB.com that the club will review how the left-hander comes through the appearance before determining next steps.