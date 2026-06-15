Guardians' Erik Sabrowski: Ready for rehab assignment

Sabrowski (elbow) joined High-A Lake County on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Sabrowski didn't end up pitching Sunday after Lake County's game against West Michigan got rained out, but he'll likely be on the pitching schedule for the affiliate's next contest Tuesday. The southpaw reliever has been on the shelf since May 25 due to elbow inflammation and is expected to make multiple appearances in the minors before rejoining the Cleveland bullpen. Despite not recording any saves over his 25 appearances on the season while Cade Smith has been locked in as the Guardians' closer, Sabrowski has been an underrated fantasy asset; the 28-year-old sports a 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB and has collected two wins and 18 holds across 21 innings.