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Guardians' Erik Sabrowski: Returns in low-leverage spot

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sabrowski allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one over a third of an inning in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Astros.

Sabrowski entered in the eighth inning with the Guardians down 7-3. He's emerged as a trusted arm in high-leverage situations but was given a low-leverage spot in first appearance after coming off the injured list earlier Friday. When he went on the IL on May 20 with left elbow inflammation, Sabrowski had a 1.17 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 39 strikeouts and 13 walks over 21 innings.

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