The Guardians are expected to activate Reyes (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Minnesota, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Reyes is expected to rejoin the Guardians after completing a five-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus last week in which he went 9-for-21 with two home runs, a double, six RBI and four walks. The 26-year-old was able to get in some work in the outfield during the rehab assignment, which seemingly erases any concern about the sore right hamstring affecting his mobility. Reyes is expected to settle back in as the Guardians' everyday designated hitter once reinstated, which could result in Oscar Gonzalez losing out on a regular spot in the lineup.