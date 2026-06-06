Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Building up at multiple positions

Arias (hamstring) will play multiple positions while on a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

Arias began his rehab at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, when he played five innings at shortstop. Prior to his injury in early April, Arias was the starting shortstop, but these rehab plans indicate a different role when he returns. "We just want to have Gabby prepared for whatever the situation/role is," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Friday. During his five seasons in the majors, Arias has played all four infield positions along with limited exposure to all three outfield spots.