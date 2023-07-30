Arias will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Andre Knott of Bally Sports Ohio reports.

In the wake of Amed Rosario getting dealt to the Dodgers on Wednesday, Arias has seemingly stepped in as the Guardians' preferred option at shortstop. He's now started in four of the five games since the Rosario trade, with Tyler Freeman getting the nod at shortstop in the other contest. Arias has gone 4-for-10 with a double, a walk and a stolen base over his prior three starts and should continue to sit atop the depth chart while he's turning in productive at-bats.