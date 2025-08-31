Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Remaining on bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Arias will be held out of the starting nine for the second day in a row due to a right hand contusion, which he sustained when he was hit by a George Kirby sinker during Friday's 5-4 win in the series opener. With X-rays on Arias' hand returning negative, the infielder is considered day-to-day, and the Guardians are seemingly hopeful that he'll be ready to rejoin the starting nine for their series in Boston that begins Monday.
