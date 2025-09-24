Williams (12-5) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings Tuesday, striking out 12 and earning a win over the Tigers.

Williams gave up one run through five frames before serving up a solo homer to Riley Greene in the sixth inning. Williams was in line for the loss before the Guardians tallied three runs in the bottom of the inning. He's won four straight decisions, posting a 1.74 ERA over five starts during that stretch. The 26-year-old forced 18 whiffs on 91 total pitches Tuesday, including seven with his curveball and six with the sweeper. Williams now owns a 3.06 ERA with a 173:83 K:BB through 167.2 innings this season. He's tentatively scheduled to make his final regular-season start this weekend at home against the Rangers.