Williams did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and five walks over 5.2 innings in a 2-1 win over the Royals. He struck out eight.

The right-hander continues to showcase his strikeout stuff to open 2026 and now has at least seven strikeouts in each of his first three starts, but he's also issued at least three walks in each outing. Williams has surrendered just five total hits, and as a result, he's successfully walked the tightrope thus far with a 2.04 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. Fourteen walks through 19.2 frames to begin the season is hardly sustainable, however, so Williams will likely need to button up his command a bit in order to maintain his effectiveness.