Guardians' George Valera: Swats second homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers.
The 24-year-old rookie took Jack Flaherty deep in the third inning, giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead the team wouldn't relinquish. Valera has started five of six games against right-handed pitching since being added to the 28-man roster, four at DH and one in right field, and he's gone 8-for-33 (.242) with two doubles, two homers, five runs and five RBI.
