Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Dealing with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez (shoulder) was removed from Sunday's matchup against the Athletics in the fourth inning.
Ramirez was dealing with some shoulder inflammation after banging the arm up during a dive earlier in the game, and he is now considered day-to-day. With Opening Day still over a week out, the 33-year-old's status for the beginning of the regular season is likely not in question.
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