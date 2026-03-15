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Ramirez (shoulder) was removed from Sunday's matchup against the Athletics in the fourth inning.

Ramirez was dealing with some shoulder inflammation after banging the arm up during a dive earlier in the game, and he is now considered day-to-day. With Opening Day still over a week out, the 33-year-old's status for the beginning of the regular season is likely not in question.

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