Ramirez went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and a walk in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Ramirez had gone 8-for-39 (.205) with only two extra-base hits in the first 10 games of August. He put the slump to rest with a three-run home run in the fourth inning after previously contributing a sacrifice fly in the third. The third baseman's recent cold stretch hasn't done much damage to his season stats -- he's slashing .285/.355/.551 with 22 homers, 92 RBI, 63 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 108 contests.