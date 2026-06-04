Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Heating up

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, a solo home run and three runs scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

It's been a minute for Ramirez, who endured a 13-game stretch without a home run. The blast was his ninth in 63 games. He also extended a hit streak to five games, which is part of a longer stretch in which Ramirez has emerged from a season-opening slump. He was batting just .207 on May 14 but has gone 23-for-69 (.333) with 12 extra-base hits and 16 RBI over 18 games since. The 33-year-old is up to a season high .245 average.