Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a triple in Friday's 6-1 win over Detroit.

Ramirez had a small injury scare Thursday but didn't seem to be feeling any effects in Friday's win. He tripled in his first at-bat and later took Jacob Barnes deep for a three-run shot in the sixth. The star third baseman is now slashing .287/.380/.588 with nine home runs, 20 extra-base hits and 37 RBI. However, he's hit just two homers with a .211 average through 15 contests in May.

More News