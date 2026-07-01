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Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Stitches removed

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ramirez had stitches removed from his left hand Tuesday and could soon begin swinging a bat as the next step in his rehab process, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez previously had begun gripping a bat, going through fielding drills and throwing out to 140 feet before Tuesday's milestone. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt indicated the 33-year-old third baseman is still on the same five-to-seven week timeline. Ramirez underwent surgery on the left hamate two weeks ago, which means another three-to-five weeks with no setbacks.

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