Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Stitches removed

Ramirez had stitches removed from his left hand Tuesday and could soon begin swinging a bat as the next step in his rehab process, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez previously had begun gripping a bat, going through fielding drills and throwing out to 140 feet before Tuesday's milestone. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt indicated the 33-year-old third baseman is still on the same five-to-seven week timeline. Ramirez underwent surgery on the left hamate two weeks ago, which means another three-to-five weeks with no setbacks.