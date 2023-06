Bell went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, one double and two additional runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Astros.

Bell clubbed his fifth homer of the season, taking Brandon Bielak yard to lead off the fourth inning. He had Bielak's number Sunday, accruing all three of his hits against Bielak while accounting for three of Cleveland's five runs. After undergoing a 25-game home run drought, Bell has hit two long balls in his last eight appearances and owns a .236/.332/.375 slash line in 2023.