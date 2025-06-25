Triple-A Columbus activated Brito (thumb) from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Brito needed surgery in late April to repair a high-grade ligament sprain in his right thumb, but he's ready to go after playing seven rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The 23-year-old infielder slashed .291/.406/.491 with two home runs and four steals in 16 games for Columbus before getting hurt. Brito could eventually become an option for Cleveland at second base if he plays well at Columbus.