The Guardians plan to option Brito to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The Guardians plan to promote top prospect Travis Bazzana and are expected to clear a roster spot by optioning Brito, who had rocky first taste of MLB. After being called up to replace Gabriel Arias (hamstring) earlier this month, he slashed .176/.250/.255 over 15 games along with some defensive miscues. Bazzana is expected to become the team's primary second baseman and could remain there when Arias is ready to return.