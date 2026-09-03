Brito started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Padres.

Brito erased an early three-run deficit with a three-run homer in the second inning. It was the first hit for his new team, which acquired Brito at the trade deadline from Cleveland and added him to the roster for September. He's started two straight games at second base since his promotion, while Matt McLain covered shortstop for Elly De La Cruz, who is battling a quadriceps injury that limited him to designated hitter the last three contests.