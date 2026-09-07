Brito started at second base and went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 12-8 win over Milwaukee.

Brito returned to the starting lineup after a two-game hiatus, as Matt McLain moved to shortstop so that Elly De La Cruz could get a break as the designated hitter. Brito has made an impact in his short time on the major-league roster, contributing to a pair of wins. He's gone 4-for-11 with two extra-base hits (one home run), five RBI, one steal and four runs scored over four games (three starts).