Brito started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Brito covered second base for a second consecutive game as Matt McLain (shoulder) was unavailable after being scratched from Saturday's lineup. McLain's injury is not considered serious at this point, but it is to the left shoulder, on which he had surgery and missed the entire 2024 season. Brito is most likely to fill in at second base for as long as needed and has made one start each at shortstop and third base since being called up earlier this month.