Brito (hamstring) is running, fielding and hitting following a significant left hamstring strain sustained in early July, MLB.com reports.

It's been six weeks since Brito landed on the injured list, and the estimated recovery time for strains like his is between eight and 12 weeks. That gives him a chance to return to action at some point in September. The hamstring and an earlier thumb injury put a damper on an important year of development for Brito, who has played 24 games at Triple-A Columbus and another seven in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.