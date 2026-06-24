Guardians' Kahlil Watson: Crushes first MLB home run

Watson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

One day after collecting his first major-league hit, Watson reached another milestone by belting his first career MLB home run Tuesday. The solo shot came off Sean Burke in the fifth inning and accounted for Cleveland's only run of the night. It was an encouraging performance for the 23-year-old, who has had a slow start to his big-league career. Through his first six games in the majors, Watson is batting 3-for-17 (.176) with nine strikeouts.