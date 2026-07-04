Guardians' Kahlil Watson: Hits game-winning single Friday

Watson went 1-for-2 with an RBI single during the Guardians' 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox on Friday.

Watson pinch hit for David Fry in the eighth inning, though the former proceeded to strike out swinging. However, Watson came up big when it mattered most, with his single in the 10th inning bringing home Steven Kwan for the game-winning run. Watson was called up by the Guardians in mid-June and went 0-for-10 with eight strikeouts across his first four major-league games. However, since June 22, he has gone 13-for-36 (.361) with two steals, one home run and nine RBI. Watson should continue to see reps in the outfield for as long as Angel Martinez (foot) is on the 10-day injured list.