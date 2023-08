Manzardo (shoulder) was activated from Triple-A Columbus' 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Manzardo went 0-for-8 with a walk, one RBI and a run scored over three games while rehabbing with the Guardians' Arizona Complex League affiliate. He's now clear to make his Columbus debut following a trade that sent him from the Rays organization. A strong showing with the Clippers could make him an option for a late-season call-up to Cleveland.