default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Manzardo is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus Atlanta.

Manzardo has been red-hot while starting each of Cleveland's past seven contests, batting .318 with three home runs and five RBI over that stretch. However, he's beginning on the bench Saturday with Atlanta sending lefty Joey Wentz to the mound. With Manzardo not starting, the Guardians have opted to give David Fry a chance to DH.

More News