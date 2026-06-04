Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Goes deep again

Manzardo went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Manzardo clubbed his seventh home run of the season to give Cleveland an early lead in the second inning. It was the second straight game with a home run for Manzardo, who is 5-for-8 with four extra-base hits and three RBI in the first two games of the series. He's feasted on New York pitching during his brief time in the majors, going 8-for-21 (.381) with seven extra-base hits (four HR) and six RBI over seven contests.