default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Manzardo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Marlins.

Manzardo maintained his second half groove by belting the second of back-to-back home runs in the first inning. It was his 21st of the season, third in the last two games and sixth in 19 contests since the All-Star break.

More News