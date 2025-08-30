Manzardo went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Manzardo's sixth-inning blast aroused a dormant Guardians' offense, which scored runs in the final four innings to pull out a victory over the team they are chasing for a wild-card spot. The blast was Manzardo's 22nd of the season and snapped a 13-game drought without going deep. He batted just .136 (6-for-44) during that stretch.