Thomas (foot) will see a specialist after experiencing pain while on his rehab assignment, SI.com reports.

Thomas was expected to make a start in center field at Double-A Akron on Sunday, but he was scratched due to right foot pain. He'll meet with a specialist at some point this week, at which time the team should have a better idea on when he could make his return from the 10-day injured list. At the very least, this latest mishap will presumably cost Thomas at least a few more days.