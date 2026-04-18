Royals' Salvador Perez: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Perez will catch a breather Saturday after going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Friday's series opener. Carter Jensen will handle catching duties for the Royals instead while Isaac Collins starts as the DH and Lane Thomas patrols left field.
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