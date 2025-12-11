Thomas (foot) signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Royals on Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Injuries limited Thomas to playing in just 39 games with the Guardians in 2025, as he missed time at the start of the year with a wrist issue before plantar fasciitis in his right foot ended his season in July. When the 30-year-old was healthy, he struggled to remain effective, slashing just .160/.246/.272 over 142 plate appearances. Despite his struggles, Thomas should be able to capture a starting job in a Royals outfield that lacks depth following Mike Yastrzemski's departure.