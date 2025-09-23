Thomas underwent surgery on his right foot Tuesday and will be sidelined for the next three-to-four months, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The surgery addressed the plantar fasciitis issue Thomas has been dealing with this season. With Thomas sidelined for the next few months, his season is effectively over after just 39 games at the big-league level. The 30-year-old slashed a miserable .160/.246/.272 with four home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 14:44 BB:K across 142 plate appearances. It's fair to wonder if Thomas was completely healthy for even half of those trips to the plate.