Thomas (foot) served as the designated hitter, going 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch for Double-A Akron on Friday.

Thomas, who began a rehab assignment with Akron earlier this week, played a full nine innings for the first time. The Guardians likely want to see him in the field for a full game before entertaining thoughts of activating him. Thomas has been sidelined since July 6 with plantar fasciitis.