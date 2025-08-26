Guardians' Lane Thomas: Takes batting practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (foot) took on-field batting practice Monday, MLB.com reports.
Thomas has participated in various baseball activities recently, but the Guardians still have no timetable for his potential return. The club is hopeful for a return at some point in September.
