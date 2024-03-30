Allen (1-0) yielded three runs on six hits over five-plus frames Friday, striking out three and earning a win over Oakland.

Allen opened the game with three scoreless innings before J.D. Davis launched his first of two home runs off the Guardians' starter. Allen allowed multiple home runs in just three of his 24 starts last season. He forced 14 whiffs on 82 pitches, which would've been his fourth-highest single-game total in 2023. Allen is currently in line to start in Seattle next week.