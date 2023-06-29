Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The moves comes one day after Allen needed 98 pitches to cover 3.2 innings against the Royals, albeit in a scoreless appearance. Allen didn't last longer than four frames in any of his last three starts, and while his ERA for the Guardians is sitting at 3.47, his 1.44 WHIP points to some work still needing to be done. Cal Quantrill (shoulder) is slated to return from the injured list this weekend and will take Allen's rotation spot.
More News
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: Held to no-decision by pitch count•
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: Hurls four scoreless innings•
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: Struggles again Thursday•
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: Escapes with no-decision Friday•
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: Records another quality start•
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: Strikes out 10 in scoreless outing•