Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The moves comes one day after Allen needed 98 pitches to cover 3.2 innings against the Royals, albeit in a scoreless appearance. Allen didn't last longer than four frames in any of his last three starts, and while his ERA for the Guardians is sitting at 3.47, his 1.44 WHIP points to some work still needing to be done. Cal Quantrill (shoulder) is slated to return from the injured list this weekend and will take Allen's rotation spot.