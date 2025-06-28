Kennedy (knee) struck out two and allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks over two innings in his start Thursday after being reinstated from High-A Lake County's 7-day injured list.

Kennedy had been on the shelf since May 7 due to a right knee strain before being cleared to rejoin Lake County after completing a two-start rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Over 18 innings with Lake County this season, Kennedy has posted a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB.